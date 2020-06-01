George Floyd protests: British photographer arrested and charged in ‘affront to press freedom’

A British photographer has grow to be one of many first members of the media to be arrested and charged for “unlawful assembly” whereas working on the George Floyd protests.

Adam Gray, 33, stated he had been taking pictures of demonstrators close to Union Square in New York City on Saturday night when he was thrown to the bottom by one police officer earlier than a number of different officers climbed on high of him and compelled him into handcuffs.

Despite telling the New York Police Department (NYPD) officers he had a international press card issued by the US State Department, Mr Gray was arrested and put right into a police automobile.





He spent the night time in custody together with dozens of protestors and was later charged with illegal meeting.

The New York-based photojournalist for the South West News Service (SWNS) company stated: “The whole time that I was being arrested, I was shouting that I was press and showing them my foreign press card but they just didn’t seem to care.”

Mr Gray added: “I’ve worked in many other countries doing work like this and never has it gone as far as this. I couldn’t believe it.”

The photographer had been strolling alongside 13th Street close to Union Square when he was detained.

“I walked down the street taking photos as I went and then the cops rushed the crowd,” he stated. “I photographed the pandemonium that ensued of them pushing and grabbing protesters before one big cop came at me and pushed me to the ground with his truncheon to my chest.”

“I smashed into the floor with my three cameras as three or four cops then got on top of me, restraining me and putting me in handcuffs as I shouted repeatedly that I was press.”

Mr Gray stated the police claimed that that they had made a number of orders for individuals to depart the realm earlier than he had arrived on the road.

The photographer was put right into a police van with about 20 different protesters the place that they had to look ahead to half an hour earlier than being pushed to the police station.

“I got searched, processed, had my photo taken and then put into a large holding cell of 50 to 70 people at its fullest with zero social distancing,” he stated. “Police had removed masks from some protestors for their photo but then refused to give them back and did not offer any extra masks.”

Mr Gray was held in custody for eight hours till round 9:15am on Sunday, 31 May, when he had his fingerprints and pictures taken. He was charged with illegal meeting and given a ticket for a court docket date on 10 September 2020.

CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and a number of members of his crew have been arrested reside on air when overlaying Friday night’s protests in Minneapolis. However, they have been launched with out cost about an hour after his arrest and returned to cowl the protests.





Mr Gray stated: “I was really shocked when they arrested me, I was just in total disbelief … Thankfully, I do not have any injuries but I am in disbelief at what happened.”

His employer SWNS vowed to assist him struggle the cost “every step of the way”.

The company’s editor-in-chief Andrew Young stated: “This is an affront to press freedom and goes in opposition to each precept held pricey by all journalists and these it goals to inform.

“Adam Gray has been on the front line daily covering the pandemic … To be arrested for simply doing his job, at considerable risk to himself, while chronicling the violence that ensued following the tragic death of George Floyd is frankly outrageous.”





At least a dozen journalists have been injured in cities throughout America this weekend. CNN cameraman Leonel Mendez and producer Bill Kirkos have been each hit by rubber bullets as they have been overlaying the road protests in Minneapolis.

MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi was hit in his leg with a rubber bullet fired by police in Minneapolis, whereas Los Angeles Times photographer colleague Carolyn Cole was struck in the face by a rubber bullet.

The BBC’s North America editor Jon Sopel shared footage of BBC cameraman Peter Murtaugh being rushed by a police officer shut to the White House in Washington DC on Monday night time. Mr Sopel stated he had been “clearly targeted”.