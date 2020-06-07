George Floyd protests: anti-racism demonstrations enter second week – live | US news



06:32

Hello, welcome to your live coverage of the ongoing protests against racism and police brutality in the US and around the globe, now within their second week since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on 25 May.

On Saturday, thousands of Americans took to the streets, in big cities and small towns, from coast to coast, marking one of the the biggest and widest mobilisations yet.

You can read our wrap of your day here:

The demonstrations have continued into the morning in some places on the west coast including in Seattle, one of the few cities to witness clashes between police and protesters on Saturday. Officers are reported to have fired stun grenades to disperse protesters and say they certainly were targeted with rocks, bottles and improvised explosives. Journalists at the scene say there is an uneasy standoff between the two lines now but no violent flare ups.