George Floyd protests across US create greatest uprising since 1968 – live | US news

07:22
…and welcome to a different day of protection of the protests arising from the police killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man who died in Minneapolis per week in the past, when a police officer kneeled on his neck.
The US is now within the grip of the worst civil unrest since the assassination of Dr Martin Luther King Jr, within the violent 12 months of 1968. With in a single day curfews ignored, main and minor cities have turn into the scene of confrontation between protesters and riot police, looters and the nationwide guard. Thousands have been arrested. There have been fatalities and horrifying assaults. Fires have been reported in lots of cities, Washington and Philadelphia amongst them. Julian Borger, our world affairs editor, stories from DC:
Violent protest has lapped up towards the White House, the place on Sunday evening officers confirmed that Donald Trump was taken to a protecting bunker on Friday.
Trump, who didn’t handle the nation on Sunday aside from by tweeting – he did converse of his shock at Floyd’s dying in Florida on Saturday – blames leftwing agitators for the difficulty and has tweeted harsh and insensitive phrases, attracting criticism from many sides for an abdication of management in a time of disaster.
Here’s a strong piece from our columnist Robert Reich. And right here’s an equally highly effective take from David Smith, our Washington bureau chief, who spoke to leaders of the Black Lives Matter motion about how this second in American historical past has left the president uncovered:
LaTosha Brown, a civil rights activist and co-founder of Black Voters Matter: “If it will take the destruction of the nation for him to guard his place, he’s keen to try this. He has proven that he’s keen to kill each single factor on this nation, together with its folks, if it protects him.
“He’s willing to kill democracy. He is willing to kill any sense of real respect or trust in his government. He is willing to kill America’s international and global relationships. He is a destroyer.”
All this, keep in mind, comes on high of a coronavirus pandemic which has killed greater than 104,000 folks in America, cratering the economic system and stoking political and cultural battles over how shortly to open again up. On Sunday, governors and mayors warned of the potential toll in Covid-19 instances from so many protests in so many tightly packed – and tightly wound – cities.
More to come back, as America wakes.