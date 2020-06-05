George Floyd protests across the US

Police in New York have begun arresting protesters in Manhattan’s Midtown district, as crowds stay out on the streets in violation of the citywide eight p.m. curfew.

After a day of largely peaceable protests, the final remaining group of Manhattan demonstrators spent the previous few hours marching north, ranging from the decrease finish of Midtown up towards Central Park.

Then, as evening fell and the protesters reached 57th Street, “officers just started moving in and making arrests,” mentioned CNN Correspondent Shimon Prokupecz, reporting from the scene. “One of the officers was swinging his baton, and the captain actually pulled him back after seeing this officer doing this.”

Officers then started making arrests with none warning or announcement beforehand, Prokupecz mentioned, estimating the police numbered in the a whole bunch.

“They came east, they came west, and they just swarmed this area. It was clear that they wanted to move in and take these demonstrators off the street,” Prokupecz mentioned.

On the different facet of the East River, protesters additionally confronted off with police in Brooklyn — however right here, they managed to defuse a few of the stress in a second of shared unity.

Tensions threatened briefly to boil over when protesters, numbering just a little over 100, had been met with a line of law enforcement officials. Then, one among the police chiefs reached out to talk with the protesters, shook a few of their palms, and deescalated the state of affairs, mentioned CNN Correspondent Jason Carroll.