George Floyd protests a turning point in fight against racism, says Nigel Reo-Coker | Football News





Black Lives Matter have held demonstrations following the demise of George Floyd

The worldwide protests over the demise of George Floyd will show to be a catalyst for change in the fight against racism in society and sport, says Nigel Reo-Coker.

Reo-Coker, who lives in Florida, has witnessed a number of days of protests in the United States following the demise of Floyd in Minnesota final week and believes there now have to be constructive motion taken against racism.

Since the demise of Floyd on May 25 demonstrations in England have additionally taken place and a variety of sportsmen and girls have proven their assist for the Black Lives Matter motion.

The former West Ham and Aston Villa participant instructed Sky Sports News: “This is basically going to be a turning point and will probably be extra than simply lip service.

“We’ve had a few similar incidents about racism and equality that’s happened previously and I kind of felt it’s been lip service.

“You’re seeing now that there’s been protesting in pretty much all the states in America. There’s been protesting around the world. I think this video (George Floyd) has really been the eye-opener for people because it was so graphic.

“You don’t desire it to be simply ‘oh let’s put up a Black Lives matter Instagram publish’ or one thing alongside these traces. I feel enjoying in soccer like Darren and I did in dressing rooms and also you being in combined dressing rooms, you’d need a few of your white gamers to really speak extra to their black gamers and perceive the experiences and attempt to perceive the place they’re coming from and what it is like.

“Don’t talk for them but try to understand them and see what you could do better or what you could educate your younger kids to do better, to understand the struggles that young black men have to face.”