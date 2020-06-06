George Floyd protest live: Latest news as Trump condemned by Biden for ‘despicable’ remarks

Officials throughout the US are transferring to rein in police following accusations of extreme power getting used in opposition to demonstrators, with protests over the killing of George Floyd set to enter their 12th day on Saturday.

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper has ordered that each one flags at state amenities be lowered to half-staff from dawn to sundown on Saturday in honour of Mr Floyd, who was initially from the state’s Fayetteville metropolis.

On Friday, marches and gatherings happened in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Miami, New York and Denver, amongst different locations, whereas protesters massed once more, within the rain, in entrance of the White House. The night-time protests had been largely peaceable however pressure stays excessive even as authorities in a number of locations take steps to reform police procedures.

A federal decide in Denver ordered metropolis police to cease utilizing tear fuel, plastic bullets and different “less-than-lethal” gadgets such as flash grenades, along with his ruling citing examples of protesters and journalists being injured by police.



(Hundreds of protesters march in downtown Brooklyn, New York on Friday 5 June)

“These are peaceful demonstrators, journalists, and medics who have been targeted with extreme tactics meant to suppress riots, not to suppress demonstrations,” US District Judge R. Brooke Jackson wrote within the ruling.



In Minneapolis, Democratic metropolis leaders voted to finish using knee restraints and choke-holds, the place stress is utilized to the neck, whereas California Governor Gavin Newsom mentioned he would finish state police coaching of carotid restraints just like the approach used on Mr Floyd.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo mentioned his state ought to paved the way in passing “Say Their Name” reforms, together with making police disciplinary data publicly accessible as properly as banning choke-holds.

“Mr Floyd’s murder was the breaking point,” Mr Cuomo, a Democrat, mentioned in a press release. “People are saying enough is enough, we must change.”