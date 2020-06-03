George Floyd protest: halt UK riot gear sales to US police, says Labour | World news

Labour has referred to as on the UK to droop the sale of riot management gear to the United States and evaluation whether or not any British-made teargas or crowd management weapons had been getting used in opposition to demonstrators throughout the United States.

Emily Thornberry, the shadow worldwide commerce secretary, has written to her reverse quantity, Liz Truss, arguing it could “be a disgrace” if the UK provided materials that was utilized by US police or nationwide guard throughout disaster sparked by the dying in police arms of George Floyd.

In her letter the Labour MP stated: “If this were any other leader, in any other country in the world, the suspension of any such exports is the least we could expect from the British government in response to their actions, and our historic alliance with the United States is no reason to shirk that responsibility now.”

According to its most up-to-date report, the Department of International Trade in 2020 licensed the export of quite a lot of riot management weapons and gear to the US together with anti-riot weapons, teargas and riot shields.

No worth might be positioned on the group management gear exported, in accordance to Campaign Against the Arms Trade. Sales to the US are lined by open licences the place the worth of products exported doesn’t want to be specified.

Labour stated that underneath the present arms export management regime, the federal government should not grant licences for the export of arms and gear that is perhaps used for inner repression.

“The British public deserve to know how arms exported by this country are being used across the world and the American public deserve the right to protest peacefully without the threat of violent repression,” Thornberry stated.