George Floyd: One of four ex-officers charged over killing leaves jail, reports say

Thomas Lane, one of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged over the killing of George Floyd, has left jail after posting $750,000 bail, according to reports.

The 37-year-old was launched from the Hennepin County jail right after 4pm on Wednesday, the Star Tribune reported, citing a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Mr Lane is charged with aiding and abetting in the 25 May killing of Mr Floyd, as are two other former police, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung.





Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as that he begged for mercy and onlookers pleaded with him to stop, is charged with second degree murder and manslaughter.

More follows…