George Floyd Officers Want Case Dropped After Minneapolis Police Training Manual Comes To Light

A file declared to be the Minneapolis police training manual appears to show that the “knee on the neck” strategy to suppress suspects is standard procedure.

Attorneys for previous Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin are getting in touch with the charges versus him to be dismissed after providing what one Court TELEVISION expert referred to as the “absolutely shocking” brand-new proof.

The manual reveals officers the correct strategy associated with such a circumstance– by putting a knee on the suspect’s upper back location. It consists of an image strangely similar to the scene which triggered numerous riots given that Floyd’s death.

“From coast-to-coast everyone, absolutely outraged, especially by that fact, the knee on the neck,” previous lawyer and host Vinnie Politan explains. “Well, guess what folks, take a look at what you’re looking at right here. That is from the police training manual.”

An picture of the page referencing making use of the knee is then revealed on screen, side-by-side with video from the Floyd arrest.

The Technique Used By Chauvin Appears To Be Standard

Politan discusses that the proof becomes part of a movement to dismiss submitted by Chauvin’s legal representatives.

“This one is definitely …