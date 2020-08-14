George Floyd: New bodycam video shows panicked witnesses begging officers to check his pulse

The video from the body camera of former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao was released Thursday by the Hennepin County Court. Thao was seen in earlier videos of the incident standing by as three other officers restrained Floyd after he was accused of trying to pass a fake $20 bill at a Minneapolis convenience store on May 25.

The footage is just the latest to show the fatal encounter, which, along with Floyd’s death, sparked widespread protests and a renewed nationwide reckoning over race and policing. Earlier this week, two other videos from police body cameras worn by officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng were released showing the struggle between Floyd and the officers.

Throughout the new 22-minute video, bystanders are seen and heard begging the police to get off Floyd as Officer Derek Chauvin kneels on the his neck. But Thao dismisses their concerns, telling them that Floyd is okay.

Chauvin, a White officer, knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 8 minutes, even as Floyd repeatedly cried, “I can’t breathe.” Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The three other officers involved in Floyd’s death — Thao, Lane and Kueng — have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. None of the officers has entered a plea in the case, though attorneys for Thao and Lane have requested their cases be dismissed, and Kueng intends to plead not guilty, according to…

