George Floyd: Music industry calls for ‘blackout’ over death

Image copyright

Getty / Beyonce / Twitter Image caption



Rihanna and Beyoncé known as for justice for George Floyd, whereas Ariana Grande joined protests in LA





The music industry is to look at a day-long “blackout” on Tuesday, in response to George Floyd’s death final week.

All three main document labels have shared a message on social media promising “a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community”.

Employees have been given Tuesday off as “a day of action,” meant to “provoke accountability and change”.

Interscope vowed to not launch new music this week, whereas Apple Music’s Ebro Darden cancelled his radio exhibits.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died final week after a white police officer knelt on his neck for a number of minutes.

Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin has been sacked and charged with third-degree homicide. He is because of seem in court docket on Monday, amid ongoing protests within the US and UK.

Many of music’s greatest stars have spoken out in regards to the father-of-two’s death.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Rihanna spoke of the “devastation, anger [and] sadness” she has skilled over the final week.

“Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart,” she wrote.

Beyoncé filmed an Instagram video urging followers to sing a petition looking for “justice for George Floyd”.

“We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight…We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalise this pain”.

Dr Dre additionally known as for motion, saying his “heart is still aching”.

“It felt like that cop had his knee on all of our necks, meaning black men,” he mentioned on Apple Music’s Young Money Radio.

“It’s extremely painful because it keeps going on. It continues to go on and it’s like, ‘What can we do? Or what do we need to do to make this thing stop?'”

Other pop stars, together with Ariana Grande, J Cole, Tinashe, Nick Cannon, Yungblud, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, joined protestors throughout the US over the weekend.

Skip Twitter post by @anthspears Ariana Grande is without doubt one of the greatest artists on the planet. Not solely did she use her platform to specific her anger and ache in the direction of what’s happening she additionally participated within the streets with the remainder of the protesters 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XWgayEgfTV — anth (@anthspears) May 31, 2020

Halsey, who took to the streets in Los Angeles, informed followers that she and different protestors had been fired upon by police.

“We were peaceful, hands up, not moving, not breaching the line,” she captioned {a photograph} of police in protecting gear.

“They opened fire of rubber bullets and tear gas multiple times on us. citizens who were not provoking them.”

As anger unfold by means of the music neighborhood, a message unfold on social media calling on the industry to “take an urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change”.

“As gatekeepers of the culture, it’s our responsibility to not only come together to celebrate the wins, but also hold each other up during loss,” reads the assertion, which circulated below the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused.

Among these reposting the message have been Warner Music Group, Sony/ATV, Universal Music, Motown, Capitol Records, British label Dirty Hit, Eminem’s Shady Records and legendary producer Quincy Jones.

“All of my shows are cancelled,” wrote Apple’s Ebro Darden on his Instagram feed. “I will air replays of conversations with community activists, politicians and revolutionary music.”

Task drive

“We stand together with the black community against all forms of racism, bigotry, and violence,” mentioned Columbia Records, which is dwelling to Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, Lil Nas X, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Adele.

“Now, more than ever, we must use our voices to speak up and challenge the injustices all around us.”

“In the words of Dr King, ‘There comes a time when silence is betrayal.’ When you have a responsibility to raise your voice for change. That time has come,” added Universal Music Group on social media.

Universal’s chairman, Sir Lucian Grainge, additionally issued a memo to workers laying out plans for a activity drive, headed by chief counsel Jeff Harleston, to “accelerate our efforts in areas such as inclusion and social justice”.

“We must do more and now is the time to do it – and to do it with an unprecedented sense of urgency,” he wrote.

“Even more importantly, we must commit ourselves not merely for this week, but we must continue that commitment – without let-up – in the months and years ahead.”

The British document industry’s commerce physique, the BPI, additionally confirmed it could take part within the “Blackout Tuesday”.

“Like many of our members, we will suspend normal business tomorrow,” it said in a statement.

“Our staff will share in this moment to reflect on the recent tragic events, stand in solidarity with all those who suffer discrimination and encourage our leaders across the world to act.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you might have a narrative suggestion e-mail [email protected].