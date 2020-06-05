George Floyd murder: Minneapolis City propose changes to police – Armenian News

Minneapolis City Council members plan to vote Friday on a number of the first changes to be made to the Police Department in response to the demise of George Floyd, StarTribune reviews.

Representatives for the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and metropolis elected officers have been working Thursday to negotiate a stipulated non permanent restraining order that may mandate some fast changes and in addition set a timeline for the state’s investigation into whether or not the Minneapolis Police Department engaged in racial discrimination over the previous 10 years.

City Council President Lisa Bender stated town was nonetheless working Thursday night on particulars of the doc, which the council deliberate to vote on throughout a public assembly Friday afternoon.