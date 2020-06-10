George Floyd mural in Syria’s Idlib defaced – Middle East Monitor

A mural in the opposition-held Syrian province of Idlib dedicated to George Floyd, who was simply killed by Minneapolis cops two weeks ago in the united states, has been defaced in accordance with recent pictures circulating on social media.

Syrian street artists Aziz Al-Asmar and Anis Hamdoun made the mural to express solidarity with the global #BlackLivesMatter movement against racism on a wall of the remnants of Al-Asmar’s destroyed home in his hometown of Binnish last week. The image went viral on social media.

“We are advocates of peace and freedom,” explained Al-Asmar. “We believe it is our duty to stand in solidarity with global humanitarian causes”.

“Mural” made for George Floyd in HTS-controlled Idlib Province in Syria? Well…It was defaced by Local Militants (Probably by Al-Julani Militiamen) & a text was added:

“Our cause is more noble than this.”

However, it has now emerged that the dedication to Floyd and anti-racism has been defaced by as yet not known vandals. “Our cause is more noble than this” was also spray-painted in Arabic at the site.

Although the suspects remain unknown, it is often widely suggested that militants affiliated to Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) were responsible. HTS is arguably the strongest armed faction in the remaining opposition-held province, but there have been disputes with numerous locals and anti-Assad groups, particularly over HTS’s keenness in opening commercial crossings with the Syrian government which has generated people demonstrating against them.

