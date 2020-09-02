George Floyd mural in Florence defaced | Local News

FLORENCE, S.C.— A mural of the late George Floyd on the wall of a deserted hotel on East Palmetto Street in Florence has actually been defaced with white paint.

The mural was painted throughout a four-day duration in June by Narzhio the Artist.

Floyd, an African American male, passed away following an arrest for presumably trying to utilize a fake $20 expense at a deli in a Minneapolis community.

During the arrest, a Minneapolis policeman kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 45 seconds, consisting of 2 minutes and 37 seconds after Floyd ended up being unresponsive, according to launched videos.

