George Floyd: Minnesota sees second night of clashes over death in custody

Police and protesters have clashed for a second night in the US metropolis of Minneapolis after an unarmed black man died in police custody.

Tear gasoline was fired by police, whereas protesters threw rocks and sprayed graffiti. Businesses have been additionally looted.

George Floyd, 46, died on Monday and video confirmed him gasping for breath as a white policeman knelt on his neck.

Four law enforcement officials have been fired, with the mayor saying that being black “should not be a death sentence”.

The renewed clashes on Wednesday got here simply hours after town’s mayor referred to as for prison costs to be introduced towards the policeman who was filmed holding Mr Floyd.

There was additionally looting and vandalism, with some buildings near the demonstrations being destroyed by fireplace.

The incident echoes the case of Eric Garner, who was positioned in a police chokehold in New York in 2014. His death grew to become a rallying name towards police brutality and was a driving drive in the Black Lives Matter motion.

A quantity of celebrities and athletes, together with John Boyega, LeBron James, Beyonce, and Justin Bieber, have additionally weighed in, expressing outrage over the incident and condemning racism.

How have the protests unfolded?

They started in the afternoon on Tuesday, when tons of of individuals got here to the intersection the place the incident had taken place.

Organisers tried to maintain the protest peaceable and keep coronavirus social distancing, with demonstrators chanting “I can’t breathe” and “It could’ve been me”.

A crowd of tons of then marched to the third Precinct, the place the officers concerned in the death are thought to have labored.

One protester informed CBS: “It’s real ugly. The police have to understand that this is the climate they have created.”

On a second night of demonstrations on Wednesday, protesters pelted rocks and a few threw tear-gas canisters again on the officers.

The crowd grew into the hundreds because the night went on, and there was a standoff outdoors the police station the place officers fashioned a human barricade to forestall protesters gaining entry.

A close-by grocery store was vandalised, and folks have been seen fleeing the shop with baskets of looted items. Other companies have been seen in flames and a few appeared to have been fully destroyed.

“Tonight was a different night of protesting than it was just the night before,” a police spokesman informed the New York Times.

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey has requested the state nationwide guard’s help in the wake of the protests, KARE11 News reported.

He earlier stated: “We can have peaceful demonstrations, but I also have to ensure the safety of everyone in the city.”

The incident has additionally sparked solidarity protests in Chicago, Illinois, Los Angeles, California, and Memphis, Tennessee.

What occurred to George Floyd?

Officers responding to stories of the use of counterfeit cash had approached Mr Floyd in his car on Monday.

According to police he was informed to step away from the car and bodily resisted officers.

A police assertion stated: “Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress.”

Video taken on the scene doesn’t present how the confrontation began. It reveals a white officer utilizing his knee to pin Mr Floyd to the bottom by the neck.

Mr Floyd groans “please, I can’t breathe” and “don’t kill me” as bystanders urge officers to let him go.

He ceases to maneuver and an ambulance arrives to take him to hospital the place he was pronounced lifeless.

What was the official response?

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey stated it was the “right call” to fireplace the officers.

He stated: “Being black in America should not be a death sentence. For five minutes we watched as a white police officer pressed his knee into the neck of a black man. For five minutes. When you hear someone calling for help, you are supposed to help.”

President Donald Trump on Wednesday stated that the FBI and Justice Department are investigating Mr Floyd’s death at his request.

The US Attorney’s Office in Minnesota, the FBI and the civil rights division of the justice division stated on Thursday that the “robust criminal investigation” into the circumstances of Mr Floyd’s death is a “top priority”.

The inquiry will decide whether or not the actions of the law enforcement officials violated federal legislation by depriving Mr Floyd of his constitutional rights.

The Minnesota police handbook states that officers skilled on tips on how to compress the neck with out making use of direct strain to the airway can use a knee beneath its use-of-force coverage. This is thought to be a non-deadly-force choice.

Why is the case so delicate?

Allegations of police brutality have been always highlighted because the begin of the Black Lives Matter motion. It started after the acquittal of neighbourhood watchman George Zimmerman in the taking pictures death of African-American Trayvon Martin in February 2012.

The deaths of Michael Brown in Ferguson and Eric Garner in New York in 2014 sparked enormous protests.

“I can’t breathe” grew to become a nationwide rallying cry as Garner, an unarmed black man, uttered the phrase 11 occasions after being detained by police in a chokehold on suspicion of illegally promoting unfastened cigarettes.

The New York City police officer concerned in Garner’s arrest was fired 5 years later, however no officer was charged.

Recent allegations of police wrongdoing embody the taking pictures of a black girl in her house in Louisville by three white Kentucky policemen and the taking pictures of a person by an officer in Maryland.