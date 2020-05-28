George Floyd: Minneapolis protests intensify

Clashes have damaged out within the American metropolis of Minneapolis as 1000’s of individuals took to the streets for a second evening to protest over the killing of an unarmed black man by a white police officer.

George Floyd, 46, died on Monday. Video confirmed him gasping for breath as a police officer knelt on his neck.

Tear gasoline was fired by police, whereas protesters threw rocks and sprayed graffiti. Buildings had been set on fireplace and retailers looted.

