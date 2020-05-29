George Floyd: Minneapolis police release 911 call that led to arrest

Caller: This is ah 3759 Chicago Ave.

Operator: How can I assist you to?

Caller: Um somebody comes our retailer and provides us faux payments and we notice it earlier than he left the shop, and we ran again outdoors, they was sitting on their automotive. We inform them to give us their telephone, put their (inaudible) factor again and every part and he was additionally drunk and every part and return to give us our cigarettes again and so he can, so he can go house however he would not need to do that, and he is sitting on his automotive trigger he’s awfully drunk and he isn’t accountable for himself.

Operator: Okay, what sort of car does he have?

Caller: And …. um he is obtained a automobile that is ah … one second let me see if I can see the license. The driver license is BRJ026.

Operator: Okay, what colour is it?

Caller: It’s a blue colour. It’s a blue van.

Operator: Blue van?

Caller: Yes, van.

Operator: Alright blue van, gotcha. Is it out entrance or is it on 38th St.?

Caller: Ah it is on 38th St.

Operator: On 38th St. So, this man gave a counterfeit invoice, has your cigarettes, and he is below the affect of one thing?

Caller: Something like that, sure. He isn’t appearing proper.

Operator: What’s he appear like, what race?

Caller: Um, he is a tall man. He’s like tall and bald, about like 6 … 6 half of, and he or she’s not appearing proper so and he or she began to go, drive the automotive.

Operator: Okay so, feminine or a male?

Caller: Um…

Operator: Is it a woman or a boy?

Caller: (Talking to any individual else) — he is asking (inaudible) one second. Hello?

Operator: Is it a woman or a boy that did this?

Caller: It is a person.

Operator: Okay. Is he white, black, Native, Hispanic, Asian?

Caller: Something like that.

Operator: Which one? White, black, Native, Hispanic, Asian?

Caller: No, he is a black man.

Operator: Alright (sigh).

Caller: How is your day going?

Operator: Not too unhealthy.

Caller: Had a protracted day, huh?

Operator: What’s your identify?

Caller: My identify is (deleted)

Operator: Alright, a telephone quantity for you?

Caller: (Deleted)

Operator: Alright, I’ve obtained assistance on the best way. If that automobile or that individual leaves earlier than we get there, simply give us a call again, in any other case we’ll have squads on the market shortly, okay?

Caller: No downside.

Operator: Thank you.