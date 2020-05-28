George Floyd: Minneapolis official sings Amazing Grace to bereaved family – video | US news

Minneapolis metropolis council vice-president Andrea Jenkins sang a portion of the music Amazing Grace and supplied her sympathies to the family of George Floyd at a news convention on Thursday morning. Jenkins additionally known as on her council colleagues to name a state of emergency in Minneapolis, declaring racism a public well being concern. George Floyd died Monday after a Minneapolis police officer arrested him and positioned his knee on his neck for a number of minutes. Video of the encounter has been proven worldwide.

