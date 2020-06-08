George Floyd memorial: Public viewing to be held in Houston, Texas

Media playback is unsupported on your own device Media caption The history of police violence in the US

Thousands are set to gather in Houston, Texas, to remember George Floyd, an unarmed black man whose death in police custody sparked world wide protests.

Mr Floyd lived in the town before moving to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he died on 25 May.

A six-hour public viewing of his human body will be held at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston.

In Minnesota, a white officer accused of killing Mr Floyd can look before a judge for the first time.

Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, has been dismissed and charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers have been at the scene have now been sacked and charged with aiding and abetting.

On Tuesday, an exclusive funeral service will be held for Mr Floyd in Houston.

Memorial services have already been held in Minneapolis and North Carolina, where Mr Floyd was born.

It is believed a family member escorted Mr Floyd’s body on a flight to Texas late on Saturday.

Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to visit Mr Floyd’s family members in Houston to offer his sympathies. Aides to the former vice-president said he would also record a video message for Tuesday’s service.

The public farewell will follow social distancing requirements, with only 15 guests allowed in the church at a time, local media report.

Those in attendance will be required to wear gloves and masks before entering.

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



Mourners will look at the Fountain of Praise church





Anti-racism protests started by Mr Floyd’s death are actually entering their third week in the usa. Huge rallies have been held in a few cities, including Washington DC, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

With the rallying cries “Black Lives matter” and “No Justice, No Peace”, the demonstrations are on the list of largest US protests against racism since the 1960s. Saturday’s gatherings included a protest in the Texas town of Vidor, once infamous as a stronghold of the Ku Klux Klan white supremacist group.

Episodes of looting and violence have, however, been reported among the peaceful rallies, and President Donald Trump threatened to call up troops to quash the protests.

Media playback is unsupported on your own device Media caption The USA’s history of racial inequality has paved the way in which for present day police brutality

Security measures were lifted across the US on Sunday as unrest started to ease. New York ended its not quite week-long curfew, and Mr Trump said he was ordering the National Guard to start withdrawing from Washington DC.

On Sunday, nine of 13 Minneapolis City Council members pledged in front of a huge selection of protesters to dismantle the neighborhood police department and alternatively create “a new model of public safety that actually keeps our community safe”.

It just isn’t yet clear what form the changes will take, or how soon they can happen.

Democrats in Congress are required to present sweeping legislation on police reform on Monday.

More on George Floyd’s death

Protesters in European cities including London and Rome also gathered to show their support for Black Lives Matter within the weekend, while anti-racism protests in Australia were attended by tens of thousands.

In the city of Bristol in the UK, protesters tore down a statue of Edward Colston, a prominent 17th Century slave trader.