George Floyd memorial: Public viewing to be held in Houston, Texas

Thousands are set to gather in Houston, Texas, to remember George Floyd, an unarmed black man whose death in police custody sparked world wide protests.
Mr Floyd lived in the town before moving to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he died on 25 May.
A six-hour public viewing of his human body will be held at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston.
In Minnesota, a white officer accused of killing Mr Floyd can look before a judge for the first time.
Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, has been dismissed and charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers have been at the scene have now been sacked and charged with aiding and abetting.
On Tuesday, an exclusive funeral service will be held for Mr Floyd in Houston.
Memorial services have already been held in Minneapolis and North Carolina, where Mr Floyd was born.
It is believed a family member escorted Mr Floyd’s body on a flight to Texas late on Saturday.
Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to visit Mr Floyd’s family members in Houston to offer his sympathies. Aides to the former vice-president said he would also record a video message for Tuesday’s service.
The public farewell will follow social distancing requirements, with only 15 guests allowed in the church at a time, local media report.
Those in attendance will be required to wear gloves and masks before entering.
Anti-racism protests started by Mr Floyd’s death are actually entering their third week in the usa. Huge rallies have been held in a few cities, including Washington DC, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
With the rallying cries “Black Lives matter” and “No Justice, No Peace”, the demonstrations are on the list of largest US protests against racism since the 1960s. Saturday’s gatherings included a protest in the Texas town of Vidor, once infamous as a stronghold of the Ku Klux Klan white supremacist group.
Episodes of looting and violence have, however, been reported among the peaceful rallies, and President Donald Trump threatened to call up troops to quash the protests.
Security measures were lifted across the US on Sunday as unrest started to ease. New York ended its not quite week-long curfew, and Mr Trump said he was ordering the National Guard to start withdrawing from Washington DC.
On Sunday, nine of 13 Minneapolis City Council members pledged in front of a huge selection of protesters to dismantle the neighborhood police department and alternatively create “a new model of public safety that actually keeps our community safe”.
It just isn’t yet clear what form the changes will take, or how soon they can happen.
Democrats in Congress are required to present sweeping legislation on police reform on Monday.
George Floyd dies after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Footage shows a white officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for several minutes while he is pinned to the ground. Mr Floyd is heard repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe”. He is pronounced dead later in hospital.
Four officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd are fired. Protests begin as the video of the arrest is shared widely on social networking. Hundreds of demonstrators just take to the streets of Minneapolis and vandalise police cars and the police station with graffiti.
Protests spread to other cities including Memphis and Los Angeles. In some places, like Portland, Oregon, protesters lie in the road, chanting “I can’t breathe”. Demonstrators again gather across the police station in Minneapolis where the officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest were based and set fire to it. The building is evacuated and police retreat.
President Trump blames the violence on a lack of leadership in Minneapolis and threatens to send in the National Guard in a tweet. He follows it up in a 2nd tweet with a warning “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”. The second tweet is hidden by Twitter for “glorifying violence”.
A CNN reporter, Omar Jimenez, is arrested while within the Minneapolis protest. Mr Jimenez was reporting live when police officers handcuffed him. A couple of minutes later a number of his colleagues are also arrested. They are later released once they are confirmed to be members of the media.
Derek Chauvin charged with murder
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, is charged with murder and manslaughter. The charges carry a combined maximum 35-year sentence.
Violence spreads across the US on the sixth nights protests. An overall total of at the least five individuals are reported killed in protests from Indianapolis to Chicago. More than 75 cities have seen protests. At least 4,400 folks have been arrested. Curfews are imposed throughout the US to try to stem the unrest.
President Trump threatens to send in the military to quell growing civil unrest. He says if cities and states fail to get a handle on the protests and “defend their residents” he will deploy the army and “quickly solve the problem for them”. Mr Trump poses in front of a damaged church right after police used tear gas to disperse peaceful protesters nearby.
Tens of thousands of protesters again just take to the streets. One of the greatest protests is in George Floyd’s hometown of Houston, Texas. Many defy curfews in several cities, however the demonstrations are largely peaceful.
A memorial service for George Floyd is held in Minneapolis. Those gathered in tribute stand in silence for eight minutes, 46 seconds, the amount of time Mr Floyd is so-called to have now been on the ground under arrest. Hundreds attended the service, which heard a eulogy from civil rights activist Rev Al Sharpton.
As the usa saw yet another weekend of protests, with countless amounts marching in Washington DC, anti-racism demonstrations were held around the globe.
In Australia, there were major protests in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane that focused on the treating indigenous Australians. There were also demonstrations in France, Germany, Spain and the united kingdom. In Bristol, protesters tore down the statue of a 17th century slave trader and threw it in to the harbour.