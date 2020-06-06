George Floyd killing: Washington expecting biggest march yet as mourners prepare for second memorial service – live | US news

06:23
At least 2,000 folks marched in Sydney for the ‘Stop All Black Deaths in Custody’ rally, which was declared an authorised public meeting minutes earlier than its scheduled begin time of 3pm, after a courtroom ruling was overturned.
Thousands of protesters rallied in cities and cities throughout Australia to march in opposition to Indigenous deaths in custody and the killing of George Floyd.
06:04
Today to date
Hi, welcome to our US politics live weblog which shall be following the Black Lives Matter protests the world over sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis 12 days in the past.
I’m Jessica Murray, I’ll be steering the weblog for the subsequent few hours – be at liberty to get in contact through electronic mail ([email protected]) or through Twitter (@journojess_)
Here are the important thing factors at the moment to date:
- On Friday, marches and gatherings occurred in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Miami, New York and Denver, amongst different locations, whereas protesters massed once more, within the rain, in entrance of the White House. The night-time protests have been largely peaceable however stress stays excessive even as authorities in a number of locations take steps to reform police procedures.
- A federal choose in Denver ordered metropolis police to cease utilizing tear fuel, plastic bullets and different “less-than-lethal” units such as flash grenades, along with his ruling citing examples of protesters and journalists being injured by police.
- In Minneapolis, Democratic metropolis leaders voted to finish the usage of knee restraints and choke-holds, the place stress is utilized to the neck, whereas California governor Gavin Newsom mentioned he would finish state police coaching of carotid restraints much like the approach used on Floyd.
- Black Lives Matter activists have known as for cities to defund police departments. Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, a Democrat who in April proposed rising legislation enforcement funding, this week reversed course and mentioned he would search some $150m in cuts to the LA Police Department.
- National Football League (NFL) commissioner Roger Goodell mentioned the league had made errors in not listening to gamers. The NFL has been locked in a debate with gamers over kneeling protests throughout the taking part in of the nationwide anthem.
- Two cops in Buffalo, New York, have been suspended with out pay on Thursday and positioned below investigation after a video confirmed them shoving a 75-year-old man to the bottom. But the choice was met with pushback from the officers’ colleagues, with all 57 members of the police tactical unit quitting in protest at their therapy.
- Finally, the protests have now unfold proper throughout the globe with folks in Australia, Japan and South Korea all taking to the streets in solidarity with these within the US and to name out problems with systemic racism in their very own nations.
Updated