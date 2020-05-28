George Floyd killing: sister says police officers should be charged with murder | US news

The sister of George Floyd, the black guy murdered by police at Minneapolis following an episode captured on video where an officer urged on his throat as he lay on the floor, has called for all those involved in his passing be charged with murder.

Bridget Floyd stated that four of those officers involved, that had been fired Tuesday, “should be in jail for murder”.

George Floyd, 46, expired on Monday. The FBI and police at Minnesota have launched investigations into his death. The officer who knelt on Floyd’s throat is white, also was identified as Derek Chauvin, that a 19-year veteran of the drive.

The murdering prompted enormous protests in Minneapolis on Tuesday night. Police in riot gear fired teargas and rubber bullets into the audience.

On Wednesday, protesters continued to collect at the website of this altercation, where demonstrations remained calm throughout the day.

Several cubes off, audiences surrounded a police precinct as a few crushed in windows and vandalized the construction. Police reacted with longer teargas, rubber bullets and flash grenades.

At least one individual was hit by a hindrance round in the mind, causing severe injuries and a visit to the hospital, freelance writer Jared Goyette tweeted.

Reports emerged of looting of neighborhood stores, at least one of which caught fire.

christine nguyen

(@xinewin) Autozone on Lake Street has caught fire. It was looted before in day @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/L77DlBMmAd



Smaller demonstrations occurred outside the house of Hennepin County lawyer Mike Freeman, amid calls for him to control the officers with murder. Others gathered in the house of Chauvin.

Earlier on Wednesday, rights attorney Ben Crump, who’s representing Floyd’s household ) issued a statement urging protesters to remain calm and socially distant. “We cannot sink to the level of our oppressors, and we must not endanger others during this pandemic,” it all read.

In Los Angeles, Police Chief Michel Moore issued an announcement calling the arrest movie bothering. On Wednesday day, protesters blocked both sides of the 101 freeway. Local tv footage showed one individual who seemed to be getting medical care, and at least one patrol car with shattered windows.



Arash Markazi

(@ArashMarkazi) Protesters are obstructing the 101 freeway in Downtown Los Angeles and only crushed a police automobile window. pic.twitter.com/1q15WcXdXh



On Wednesday dawn, Bridget Floyd fought to hold back tears as she talked to NBC’s Today reveal about the family’s shock and despair.

“Me and my family are taking this very, very hard. It’s very heartbreaking, it’s very disturbing,” she explained.

“I would like for these officers to be charged with murder, because that’s exactly what they did. They murdered my brother. He was crying for help.”

Jacob Frey, mayor of Minneapolis, also called for criminal charges to be filed against Chauvin on Wednesday.

“I’ve wrestled with, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, one fundamental question: why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?” stated Frey, who is white.

He later included: “I saw no threat. I saw nothing that would signal that this kind of force was necessary.”

Donald Trump called Floyd’s departure “very sad and tragic” at a tweet on Wednesday evening.

“At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd,” he tweeted. “I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement.”

In the footage which arose of Floyd’s violent detention, he could be discovered to shout “I cannot breathe” and “Don’t kill me!” He subsequently becomes motionless, eyes shut, face-first on the street.

On Tuesday day, the mother of Eric Garner condemned Floyd’s killing. Garner was murdered in New York City at July 2014 with a police officer who put him in an illegal chokehold.

Gwen Carr stated: “I was horrified to learn about the death of George Floyd, and to hear him utter the same dying declaration as my son Eric. I offer my deepest condolences to the Floyd family, and I stand with them in their fight to get justice for George.”

She stated: “It’s painful but true that black lives continue to be destroyed by police officers in many communities across our country. They keep killing us. and it’s the same story again and again.”

Garner’s passing became a focus for national discussions on race and policing and Garner’s final words, “I can’t breathe”, were chanted by protesters throughout the US.



Minneapolis police fire teargas in protesters after departure of George Floyd — movie



Joe Biden known as the murdering “horrific”. “George Floyd’s life mattered. It mattered as much as mine, as much as anyone’s in this country. As least it should have,” the prior vice-president said in a video submitted to Twitter on Wednesday. “Watching his life be taken in the same manner echoing nearly the same words of Eric Garner more than five years ago – ‘I cant breathe’ – is a tragic reminder that this was not an isolated incident but part of an ingrained, systemic cycle of injustice that exists in this country.”

On Wednesday, a new video clip appeared revealing officers originally wrestling Floyd from his vehicle. The footage, broadcast by local channel KMSP, reveals the police attempting to handcuff and detain Floyd.

Alex Lehnert

(@AlexLehnertFox9) New video delivered to us reveals the second George Floyd was eliminated from his car and handcuffed on 38th and Chicago.

Video courtesy of Christopher Belfrey pic.twitter.com/MiIIula4sA



Crump, who talked together Bridget Floyd on Wednesday, stated added movie footage “which hasn’t been seen yet” from the general public or the government were sent to him from other bystanders and by company surveillance cameras.

Crump stated that in certain ways, using “violent, lethal and excessive force” on Floyd was more upsetting than the treatment of Garner, even, since the officer has been seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck to get as many as nine minutes.

“Nine minutes, while he was begging to breathe and begging for his life,” Crump advised Today.

He stated he expected that the killing could be a tipping point for the equity of this US justice system.

“There cannot be two justice systems, one for black America and one for white America.”

Leading athletes( such as LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton and Colin Kaepernick, have voiced their anger and despair over the passing of George Floyd.

James, who’s spoken out police brutality previously, compared the police officer position throughout the killing of Floyd with Colin Kaepernick’s calm protest in 2016, throughout which he knelt through the national anthem, igniting a wave of similar actions in solidarity across different sport to emphasize racial injustice and relevant incidences of police brutality from the US.

Associated Press and Reuters led to the report