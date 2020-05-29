George Floyd killing: protests spread across US as Twitter hides Trump tweet ‘glorifying violence’ – live | US news

Hello and welcome to our persevering with protection of protests across the United States on the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota this week.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in police custody after a white officer handcuffed him and kneeled on his neck for a number of minutes as Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

The protests spread across the nation Thursday evening, with folks taking the streets from Denver to Kentucky to Oakland to New York. Donald Trump poured gasoline on the conflagration with a late-night tweet threatening protesters with a violent navy crackdown: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” Trump tweeted.

Twitter responded by hiding the tweet behind a warning saying the message violated the location’s “rules about glorifying violence.”

The heart of protest exercise remained within the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St Paul, the place prosecutors have declined thus far to deliver prices in Floyd’s killing. Both the FBI and the US lawyer’s workplace are investigating the killing, and prices might consequence.

Protesters demanding justice for Floyd set fireplace to a police precinct constructing and native companies, with some experiences of looting. The metropolis’s mayor, Jacob Frey, ordered the precinct evacuated. No accidents have been reported.

Police in Minneapolis arrested a CNN reporter live on air in a single day. The reporter, Omar Jiminez, had simply proven a protester being arrested when about half a dozen white cops surrounded him.

“We can move back to where you like,” he advised the officers sporting gasoline masks and face shields, earlier than explaining that he and his crew have been members of the press. “We’re getting out of your way.”

The governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, a Democrat, mentioned he “deeply apologizes” for the arrest. Walz mobilized the state’s National Guard on Thursday to reply in Minneapolis.