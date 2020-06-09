George Floyd honoured with 8:46am tee time on PGA Tour return | Golf News







The PGA Tour has announced an additional tee time will be in position on Thursday morning in honour of George Floyd.

With the eyes of the sporting world scrutinising the return of professional golf at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas, the action around Colonial Country Club will pause for a moment of reflection at 8:46am local time (2:46pm BST).

George Floyd’s death has sparked protests all over the world

Floyd’s death following his altercation with police in Minneapolis had resulted in protests in the majority of major cities world wide in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, an dilemmas which was addressed by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan last week.

Monahan stressed the need for the Tour to “continue the conversation” and be “part of the solution” in combating racial inequality, with the Tour also publishing a two-part discussion between Monahan and Harold Varner III, one of just a handful of prominent black professionals in the United States.

No players will arrive on the first tee on Thursday morning at 8:46, a number which includes become a universally-recognised symbol for BAME communities to rally together and fight against racial injustices.

There will be a one-minute silence in memory of Floyd, whose funeral was held on Tuesday afternoon, and the players on and off the course have been asked to “pause for reflection as a demonstration of support for the Tour’s commitment to addressing racial and social injustices”.

The decision to slot in the excess time tee was taken after consultation with the PGA Tour’s Inclusion Leadership Council and their multicultural employee resource group specialized in diversity of thought and cultural change.

Monahan, who wrote to all PGA Tour members and employees last Monday to emphasise the need to “communicate and learn, has also vowed to implement a long-term plan targeted at addressing, and eradicating, any racial dilemmas among players or the organisation in general.