George Floyd GoFundMe Receives Most Donations of All Time

George Floyd‘s killing is impacting the world in a approach we have by no means seen earlier than … and it is also inspiring extra individuals than ever to donate to a trigger.

Launched just a bit greater than per week in the past, the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund has already acquired the very best quantity of particular person donations for a GoFundMe web page … a spokesperson for the positioning tells TMZ.

With almost 500okay donations and counting, the fundraiser’s amassed almost $13 million. We’re instructed the campaign has gone international, getting donations from 125 nations.

George’s brother, Philonise, says the cash will cowl funeral and burial bills, present counseling, pay for lodging and journey for all courtroom proceedings, and help the household going ahead as they search justice for George. A portion of the funds may even go to George’s property to take care of his youngsters and supply for his or her training.



As we reported … the first of four memorials for George was held Thursday in Minneapolis. There will likely be one other in North Carolina on Saturday, and a pair of in Houston subsequent week.

Interestingly, quantity 2 on the GoFundMe donations checklist launched in December 2018 to boost cash to construct the wall at America’s southern border. That has 300okay donations, however it’s raised greater than $25 million.