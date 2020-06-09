George Floyd funeral: Private service to be held in Houston on Tuesday | Boxing News





The household of George Floyd will household will maintain a personal funeral service in Houston on Tuesday

Floyd Mayweather is anticipated to be among the many mourners on the funeral of George Floyd, whose loss of life has sparked worldwide protests towards racism, inequality and police brutality, on Tuesday.

The retired boxing champion provided to cowl the funeral bills, which the Floyd household reportedly accepted, with household and buddies set to be joined by political, non secular and civil rights leaders on the non-public service in Houston.

Figures from the world of sport, together with Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and Lewis Hamilton have expressed their condemnation on the loss of life of Floyd, an unarmed black man, in May, with many displaying their solidarity for the Black Lives Matter motion amid ongoing protests.

Six-time NBA champion Jordan described the loss of life of Floyd as a “tipping point” for African Americans, after making a $100m donation to organisations supporting racial equality.

Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua described racism as a “pandemic” whereas he addressed protesters at a Black Lives Matter march in his hometown of Watford on Saturday.

More than a dozen NFL stars have united to deliver a passionate video message on racial inequality to the league, who say they know they 'want to do more'

That message was echoed by England and Manchester City ahead Raheem Sterling as he backed protests going down throughout the UK, amid authorities warnings to keep away from mass gatherings due to the specter of coronavirus.

“This is the most important thing at this moment in time because this is something that is happening for years and years,” Sterling, 25, advised BBC‘s Newsnight programme.

On Saturday, all 22 outfield gamers from each Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin took a knee to assist the Black Lives Matter motion prior to the kick off of their Bundesliga fixture.

This got here per week after England worldwide Jadon Sancho was amongst various gamers to ship a message of solidarity to protesters as he revealed a ‘Justice for George Floyd’ T-shirt after scoring for Borussia Dortmund.