George Floyd funeral: Houston Texans players JJ Watt and DJ Reader among those in attendance | NFL News





JJ Watt was among the Houston Texans players and workers that attended George Floyd’s funeral

Several members of the Houston Texans attended the funeral of George Floyd on Tuesday.

Defensive finish JJ Watt and former Texans man DJ Reader, who signed for the Cincinnati Bengals in March, have been among those in attendance on the Fountain of Praise Church.

Head coach Bill O’Brien inspired players and workers to go to the funeral and didn’t maintain any low season actions on Tuesday in order that they have been free to attend.

The Texans additionally wrote on their official Twitter account: “The city of Houston mourns today. Rest in peace, George.”

Texans chairman Cal McNair pledged to make use of his platform to teach others on racism and social injustice.

Thank you to the household of George Floyd for sharing his highly effective celebration of life, to honor a person who valued household and his neighborhood. I’m grateful to be part of his dwelling going & proceed to ship prayers to his household and family members. — Dj Reader (@Djlearn98) June 9, 2020

“I acknowledge that after I’m done giving this statement, I have the privilege to continue going about my day feeling safe,” McNair mentioned.

“Given that actuality, from right here on ahead, I’ll make it a precedence for this consciousness to change into part of the material of the Houston Texans and I wish to title what that can appear like.

“What I envision is to use a platform of the Texans to empower black leaders in the community to speak and educate the Texans community.”