George Floyd funeral: Houston lays its son to rest as the world watches on

US financial market operators, including the New York Stock Exchange, held a minute of silence on Tuesday in honour of George Floyd.

The floor of the NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc, went silent for 8 minutes and 46 seconds at noon, coinciding with the beginning of Floyd’s funeral in Houston and the amount of time a white officer dug his knee in to Floyd’s neck.

“There is no place for racial injustice across corporate America, our communities, our individuals, and we really need to highlight that,” NYSE President Stacey Cunningham told Axios.

Exchange operators Nasdaq Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc and IEX Group also each held a minute of silence at noon in honor of Floyd, whose death prompted protests around the globe.

More anti-racism rallies inspired by his treatment were set to happen in the United States and in Europe.

“Our nation is in pain right now. So we cannot minimise that pain. It’s really critical that we find solutions,” Ms Cunningham said.