George Floyd: Friends say US man who died in police custody was ‘beautiful spirit’

Friends of George Floyd, who died in police custody earlier this week, have paid tribute to the man who was nicknamed “gentle giant” as a teen.

Mr Floyd died on Monday, after police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck whereas detaining him, sparking protests throughout the US and outcry from politicians, together with former president Barack Obama.

Mr Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree homicide and manslaughter on Friday and will face additional fees in the long run, in line with county legal professional Mike Freeman.





In the aftermath of Mr Floyd’s dying, his mates paid tribute to him, and the life he made for himself in Minneapolis.

Christopher Harris, who was Mr Floyd’s pal since they have been kids, informed The Guardian that he moved from his hometown of Houston, to Minneapolis, to start out a brand new life after a stint in jail from 2009 to 2014.

“He was looking to start over fresh, a new beginning,” Mr Harris informed the outlet. “He was happy with the change he was making.”

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Floyd misplaced his job as a bouncer at restaurant, Conga Latin Bistro, because it was compelled to shut, amid the disaster.

However, Mr Floyd was described as “always positive” by Jovanni Tunstrom, who owned the bistro, and Mr Harris added that his pal “was doing whatever it takes to maintain going forward with his life.”

Mr Tunstrom added: “He had an excellent angle. He would dance badly to make folks snigger.

“I tried to teach him how to dance because he loved Latin music, but I couldn’t because he was too tall for me. He always called me ‘Bossman’. I said, ‘Floyd, don’t call me Bossman. I’m your friend.’”

Mr Floyd, who stood at 6”6, was a gifted American soccer participant, and was nicknamed “gentle giant,” as a teen by his teammates.

His childhood pal, Donnell Cooper, informed the outlet that he remembers watching him play, and added that he had a ”quiet persona however a fantastic spirit.”

Mr Harris informed The Guardian that the way in which his pal died was “senseless,” and added that “he begged for his life. He pleaded for his life.

“When you try so hard to put faith in this system, a system that you know isn’t designed for you, when you constantly seek justice by lawful means and you can’t get it, you begin to take the law into your own hands.”