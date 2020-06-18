George Floyd Foundation Trademark in the Works

Exclusive

George Floyd‘s name seems to be heading toward foundation status — ’cause his family is making moves to secure the rights to something called exactly that … TMZ has learned.

George’s brother, Philonise Floyd, recently put on trademark the phrase “The George Floyd Foundation” — of course, if he gets it, he’ll be able to utilize it to teach and advocate.

Philonise is looking to put “The George Floyd Foundation” on downloadable pc software for cell phones that educate on police reform, downloadable media files featuring documentaries about George and other digital materials like DVDs, and audio and video files.



Play video content



House Judiciary

He also desires to feature “The George Floyd Foundation” on a web site dedicated to police reform, along with downloadable documents and PDFs with home elevators the topic too.

But, there is more — if Philonise gets this trademark, he’ll also manage to slap that phrasing on COVID-19 face coverings, sweatshirts and T-shirts, baseball caps … and even charitable fundraising events to support families who’ve fallen victim to police brutality.

Philonise also reveals in the application that he and the fam aim to conduct business seminars on social justice and police reform. So, yeah … it seems like they’re opting for the works here in terms of starting a full-blown nonprofit for their deceased relative.