George Floyd: Former Minneapolis officer told investigators call for backup sounded ‘urgent’

Minneapolis authorities officer Tou Thao reacted on May 25 to the scene where officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng were attempting to apprehend Floyd for apparently trying to cash a fake costs.

Floyd was later on limited on the ground. While Thao stood close by, Lane, Kueng and officer Derek Chauvin kept Floyd pinned to the ground while Floyd pleaded with officers that he could not breathe.

Thao and the other 2 officers are each charged with assisting and abetting second-degree murder and assisting and abetting second-degree murder.

During the approximately hour and a half long interview, Thao told FBI representatives the call for backup from an officer on scene sounded “like it was urgent in his voice.” He stated he heard that there was “a forgery in progress.” Thao told investigators that after he got here, he saw a squad car’s door open which Floyd withstood efforts to willingly being in the automobile. “Floyd is a bigger guy. He’s bigger than all of us,” Thao stated. “He’s yelling… doesn’t want to go into the squad car.” As the other officers had a hard time to get Floyd in the automobile, Thao stated he recommended putting Floyd on the ground. He told representatives he stated: “Alright guys, it’s pointless to do this. Let’s put him on the ground.” Thao explained the crowd collecting around the scene as “hostile,” stating he needed to inform individuals numerous times to leave the street which he even needed to press somebody back towards the pathway. Special Agent Brent Peterson asked for specifics on what they were …

Read The Full Article