George Floyd Family Outraged at FBI, Prosecutors Failing to Arrest Cops

The household of George Floyd is outraged and crestfallen over what they imagine is identical outdated story — cops kill a black man, authorities drag their toes and all the things will get swept beneath the rug.

Ben Crump, the legal professional who represents the household, tells TMZ all of them have been optimistic federal and state prosecutors would announce the submitting of prison costs towards the four officers, however after 2 hours of ready, authorities introduced completely nothing.



Crump speaks for tons of people that have been incredulous when authorities at the information convention stated they wanted eyewitnesses and different movies. Crump asks the plain — what new movies do they want? They see the cop slowly torture and kill George Floyd, who was in cuffs, on the bottom and never resisting … as his fellow officers did completely nothing.