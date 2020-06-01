George Floyd Family Announces Findings of Independent Autopsy via Live Stream



George Floyd‘s household doesn’t agree with the Medical Examiner’s findings, so that they have had their very own post-mortem performed … and can announce the leads to a information convention shortly.

TMZ might be reside streaming the impartial post-mortem findings, which come from famed forensic pathologists, Dr. Michael Baden, and Dr. Allecia Wilson. Baden is understood for his involvement within the O.J. Simpson trial, and extra not too long ago, conducting a personal post-mortem for Jeffrey Epstein … and suggesting he might have been murdered.

Floyd’s household enlisted the two specialists after the M.E. concluded … “The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.”

The M.E. added there have been no “physical findings to support diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation,” which many imagine opens up the door for a protection for Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis cop accused of murdering Floyd.

Floyd’s household legal professional, Ben Crump, says he and the household “reject the notion from the Minneapolis Medical Examiner that the knee from the police officer on George’s neck for almost nine minutes was not the proximate cause of his death.”

Crump said, “We’re bringing in Dr. Michael Baden to perform an independent autopsy because we saw in the Eric Garner case and so many other cases where they have these people who work with the city come up with things that are such an illusion.” He added … “We’re not going to rely on this DA or this city to tell us the truth. We already saw the truth.”



As we reported, Chauvin’s been charged with third-degree homicide and manslaughter for Floyd’s dying. According to the charging docs, the fired cop had his knee on George’s neck for eight minutes, 46 seconds … together with 2 minutes, 53 seconds AFTER George grew to become unresponsive.