George Floyd family announce march on Washington to mark anniversary

The family of George Floyd will lead a march on Washington to mark the 57th anniversary Martin Luther King’s famous speech and “restore and recommit that dream” of the Civil Rights era.

The 28 August march was announced during the memorial to Mr Floyd on Thursday by Reverend Al Sharpton, who delivered an impassioned eulogy calling on the country to “get your knee off our necks” before an 8-minute and 46-second moment of silence.

“We’re going back to Washington Martin,” Mr Sharpton said to Dr King’s son, who attended the memorial alongside Hollywood celebrities, musicians and politicians to pay tribute to Mr Floyd.





“That’s where your father stood in the shadow of the Lincoln Memorial and said ‘I have a dream’. We’re going back this August 28th to restore and recommit that dream.”

“To stand up because just like in one era we had to fight slavery, another era we had to fight Jim Crow, another era we dealt with voting rights, this is the era to deal with policing and criminal justice.”

Mr Sharpton said the march could be lead by the categories of Mr Floyd, Eric Garner, and others who’ve suffered injustices at the hands of the criminal justice system.

