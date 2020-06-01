George Floyd: Donald Trump slammed by Gregg Popovich over US protests | NBA News

Enraged San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has sharply criticised the dearth of management proven by President Donald Trump and referred to as him a “coward” within the wake of week-long protests surrounding the demise of George Floyd.

Popovich criticised Trump for being unable to say “black lives matter” at a time when the nation desperately wants to listen to these phrases from the chief of the nation.

“It’s unbelievable. If Trump had a brain, even if it was 99 per cent cynical, he would come out and say something to unify people,” Popovich advised The Nation. “But he would not care about bringing folks collectively. Even now.

“It’s all about him. It’s all about what benefits him personally. It’s never about the greater good.”

Image:

Popovich says Trump is a ‘coward’



Nationwide protests and demonstrations have erupted since Floyd, a black man, died in Minneapolis on May 25 whereas white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for a number of minutes.

Popovich, a staunch critic of Trump, views the president as a detriment to the nation.

“He’s not just divisive. He’s a destroyer. To be in his presence makes you die,” Popovich stated.

“He will eat you alive for his personal functions. I’m appalled that we have now a frontrunner who cannot say ‘black lives matter.’ That’s why he hides within the White House basement. He is a coward.

“He creates a situation and runs away like a grade-schooler. Actually, I think it’s best to ignore him.”

Popovich, who has gained 5 NBA titles with the Spurs and ranks third all-time with 1,272 regular-season victories, stated Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are failing at management.

Image:

Popovich says ‘change’ is required and that he’s ‘prepared to his half’



“It’s so clear what needs to be done. We need a president to come out and say simply that ‘black lives matter,'” Popovich stated. “Just say these three phrases.

“But he won’t and he can’t. But it’s more than just Trump. The system has to change. I’ll do whatever I can do to help, because that’s what leaders do. But he can’t do anything to put us on a positive path, because he’s not a leader.”

As for the protests surrounding Floyd’s demise, Popovich stated these are wanted however he want to see higher organisation.

“It’s irritating. When Dr. (Martin Luther) King did a protest, you knew when to indicate, when to come back again the following day. But in the event you’re simply organising protests and everyone seems to be coming and entering into each course, it would not work that means. If it was nonviolent, they knew to be nonviolent, however that is muddled.

“More management could be very welcome so these unimaginable mass demonstrations cannot be used by folks for different means. We can restrict the unhealthy, however provided that issues are organised higher.

“We need change. The system has to change. I’m willing to do my part.”

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here