George Floyd: Donald Trump criticised by Gregg Popovich over US protests | NBA News

Enraged San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has sharply criticised the shortage of management proven by President Donald Trump and referred to as him a “coward” within the wake of week-long protests surrounding the dying of George Floyd.

Popovich criticised Trump for being unable to say “black lives matter” at a time when the nation desperately wants to listen to these phrases from the chief of the nation.

“It’s unbelievable. If Trump had a brain, even if it was 99 per cent cynical, he would come out and say something to unify people,” Popovich instructed The Nation. “But he does not care about bringing folks collectively. Even now.

“It’s all about him. It’s all about what benefits him personally. It’s never about the greater good.”

Nationwide protests and demonstrations have erupted since Floyd, a black man, died in Minneapolis on May 25 whereas white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for a number of minutes.

Popovich, a staunch critic of Trump, views the president as a detriment to the nation.

“He’s not just divisive. He’s a destroyer. To be in his presence makes you die,” Popovich mentioned.

“He will eat you alive for his personal functions. I’m appalled that now we have a frontrunner who cannot say ‘black lives matter.’ That’s why he hides within the White House basement. He is a coward.

“He creates a situation and runs away like a grade-schooler. Actually, I think it’s best to ignore him.”

Popovich, who has gained 5 NBA titles with the Spurs and ranks third all-time with 1,272 regular-season victories, mentioned Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are failing at management.

“It’s so clear what needs to be done. We need a president to come out and say simply that ‘black lives matter,'” Popovich mentioned. “Just say these three phrases.

“But he won’t and he can’t. But it’s more than just Trump. The system has to change. I’ll do whatever I can do to help, because that’s what leaders do. But he can’t do anything to put us on a positive path, because he’s not a leader.”

As for the protests surrounding Floyd’s dying, Popovich mentioned these are wanted however he wish to see higher organisation.

“It’s irritating. When Dr. (Martin Luther) King did a protest, you knew when to point out, when to return again the subsequent day. But in case you’re simply organising protests and everyone seems to be coming and getting into each path, it does not work that approach. If it was nonviolent, they knew to be nonviolent, however that is muddled.

“More management can be very welcome so these unbelievable mass demonstrations cannot be used by folks for different means. We can restrict the dangerous, however provided that issues are organised higher.

“We need change. The system has to change. I’m willing to do my part.”

