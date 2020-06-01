George Floyd died of asphyxia, private autopsy finds

George Floyd, the African-American man whose demise has sparked civil unrest within the US, died from asphyxia (lack of oxygen), a private autopsy has discovered.

He died as a result of compression on his neck and again by Minneapolis cops, health workers employed by his household stated.

The findings differ from an official preliminary autopsy carried out by the county health worker.

That autopsy didn’t discover proof of “traumatic asphyxia or strangulation”.

