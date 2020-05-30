George Floyd death: Wife of officer charged with murder files for divorce

The spouse of the police officer charged with murder over the loss of life of George Floyd has filed for divorce.
In a press release, Kellie Chauvin’s lawyer mentioned she expressed her condolences to the household of Mr Floyd, a black man who was killed whereas pleading for air because the officer pressed a knee into his neck for a number of minutes throughout an arrest.
Derek Chauvin was later fired earlier than being charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
“This night, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her household,” the lawyer told ABC. “She is devastated by Mr Floyd’s loss of life and her utmost sympathy lies with his household, with his family members and with everybody who’s grieving this tragedy.
“She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin. While Ms Chauvin has no kids from her present marriage, she respectfully requests that her kids, her elder dad and mom, and her prolonged household be given security and privateness throughout this tough time.”
Mr Floyd’s loss of life in Minneapolis has sparked an explosion of anger throughout cities within the US, with 1000’s taking to the streets to protest his killing and police brutality typically in opposition to black males.
Early on Saturday, Georgia’s governor declared a state of emergency to activate the state National Guard in Atlanta, whereas one other 500 Guard troopers had been mobilized in Minneapolis and surrounding cities.
The Guard was additionally on standby within the District of Columbia, the place a crowd grew outdoors the White House and chanted curses at Donald Trump. Some protesters tried to push via boundaries arrange by the Secret Service alongside Pennsylvania Avenue, and threw bottles and different objects at officers sporting riot gear, who responded with pepper spray.
An individual was killed in downtown Detroit simply earlier than midnight after somebody in an SUV fired photographs right into a crowd of protesters close to town’s Greektown leisure district, police mentioned.
In Portland, Oregon, protesters broke into police headquarters on Friday night time and authorities mentioned they lit a hearth inside.
In Virginia’s capital, a police cruiser was set on hearth outdoors Richmond police headquarters, and a metropolis transit spokeswoman mentioned a bus set ablaze was “a complete loss”, information retailers reported.