George Floyd death: Wife of officer charged with murder files for divorce

The spouse of the police officer charged with murder over the loss of life of George Floyd has filed for divorce.

In a press release, Kellie Chauvin’s lawyer mentioned she expressed her condolences to the household of Mr Floyd, a black man who was killed whereas pleading for air because the officer pressed a knee into his neck for a number of minutes throughout an arrest.

Derek Chauvin was later fired earlier than being charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.





“This night, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her household,” the lawyer told ABC. “She is devastated by Mr Floyd’s loss of life and her utmost sympathy lies with his household, with his family members and with everybody who’s grieving this tragedy.

“She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin. While Ms Chauvin has no kids from her present marriage, she respectfully requests that her kids, her elder dad and mom, and her prolonged household be given security and privateness throughout this tough time.”

1/30 Police spray mace at protestors to interrupt up a gathering close to the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander’s video urgent his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis Reuters 2/30 A protester holds an indication with a picture of George Floyd AP 3/30 Protesters exhibit in opposition to the loss of life of George Floyd AFP by way of Getty 4/30 A protester throws a chunk of wooden on a hearth on the street simply north of the third Police Precinct Getty 5/30 People in different US cities additionally protested the murder, like Los Angeles AFP by way of Getty 6/30 Getty 7/30 AP 8/30 Reuters 9/30 AFP by way of Getty 10/30 AFP by way of Getty 11/30 AFP by way of Getty 12/30 A police officer lobs a canister to interrupt up crowds Reuters 13/30 A protester is handled after inhaling tear fuel Getty 14/30 Two cops stand on the roof of the Third Police Precinct throughout a face off with a bunch of protesters Getty 15/30 Protesters outdoors a Minneapolis police precinct two days after George Floyd died EPA 16/30 Protesters run from tear fuel Reuters 17/30 AP 18/30 Demonstrators collect to protest in Los Angeles AP 19/30 Police take away barricades set by protesters AFP by way of Getty 20/30 Getty 21/30 A fireplace burns inside of an Auto Zone retailer close to the Third Police Precinct Getty 22/30 Flowers, indicators and balloons are left close to a makeshift memorial to George Floyd close to the spot the place he died AFP by way of Getty 23/30 A policeman faces a protester holding a placard in downtown Los Angeles AFP by way of Getty 24/30 A pair poses with an indication in Los Angeles AFP by way of Getty 25/30 MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: A person is tended to after sustaining an damage from a projectile shot by police outdoors the third Police Precinct constructing on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis cops have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media exhibiting Floyd’s neck being pinned to the bottom by an officer as he repeatedly mentioned, “I cant breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced useless whereas in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Stephen Maturen Getty 26/30 Getty 27/30 A protester reacts after inhaling tear fuel Getty 28/30 Getty Images 29/30 Protesters use purchasing carts as a barricade Getty Images 30/30 Protesters conflict with the police as they exhibit in opposition to the loss of life of George Floyd AFP by way of Getty Images

Mr Floyd’s loss of life in Minneapolis has sparked an explosion of anger throughout cities within the US, with 1000’s taking to the streets to protest his killing and police brutality typically in opposition to black males.

Early on Saturday, Georgia’s governor declared a state of emergency to activate the state National Guard in Atlanta, whereas one other 500 Guard troopers had been mobilized in Minneapolis and surrounding cities.

The Guard was additionally on standby within the District of Columbia, the place a crowd grew outdoors the White House and chanted curses at Donald Trump. Some protesters tried to push via boundaries arrange by the Secret Service alongside Pennsylvania Avenue, and threw bottles and different objects at officers sporting riot gear, who responded with pepper spray.

An individual was killed in downtown Detroit simply earlier than midnight after somebody in an SUV fired photographs right into a crowd of protesters close to town’s Greektown leisure district, police mentioned.

In Portland, Oregon, protesters broke into police headquarters on Friday night time and authorities mentioned they lit a hearth inside.

In Virginia’s capital, a police cruiser was set on hearth outdoors Richmond police headquarters, and a metropolis transit spokeswoman mentioned a bus set ablaze was “a complete loss”, information retailers reported.

Additional reporting by AP