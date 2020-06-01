George Floyd death: Why do some protests turn violent?

Media playback is unsupported in your system Media caption Protesters took to the streets once more on Saturday evening

Curfews have been imposed in a number of cities within the US, after unrest and protests have unfold throughout the nation over the loss of life of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody.

Most of the protests started peacefully – and several other stayed peaceable. But in numerous circumstances, demonstrators clashed with police, set police vehicles on hearth, vandalised property or looted outlets. The National Guard has been activated 5,000 of its personnel throughout 15 states and Washington DC.

Experts have additionally drawn parallels with the 2011 England riots – when a peaceable protest over a person who was shot lifeless by police became 4 days of riots, with widespread looting and buildings set alight.

How do protests unfold so shortly – and why do some change into violent?

Protests unfold when there is a shared identification

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



Many of the daytime protests had been peaceable





Incidents like Mr Floyd’s loss of life can “become a trigger moment because it symbolises a broader experience, amongst much larger numbers of people, about the relationship between police and the black community”, says Prof Clifford Stott, an knowledgeable in crowd behaviour and public order policing at Keele University.

Confrontations are significantly doubtless when there are structural inequalities, he provides.

Prof Stott studied the 2011 England riots extensively, and located that the riots there unfold as a result of protesters in numerous cities recognized with one another – both due to their ethnicity, or as a result of they shared a dislike of the police.

This meant that, when the police seemed to be overwhelmed, rioters in numerous districts felt empowered to mobilise.

England riots: Maps and timeline

How one evening within the riots modified my life

How the police reply issues

Violent protests are much less doubtless when police have relationship with the local people – however how they react to demonstrations on the day additionally issues, specialists say.

Image copyright

EPA Image caption



Protesters squared off towards police in Los Angeles on Saturday





“Riots are a product of interactions – largely to do with the nature of the way police treats crowds,” says Prof Stott.

For instance, he says, in a big crowd of protesters, tensions could start with just some individuals confronting the police.

However, “police often react towards the crowd as a whole” – and if individuals really feel that the police use of pressure towards them is unjustified, this will increase their “us versus them” mentality.

This “can change the way people feel about violence and confrontation – for example, they may start feeling that violence is legitimate given the circumstances.”

Darnell Hunt, dean of social sciences at UCLA, believes police within the US “ramped up their aggressiveness” over the weekend.

“Deploying the national guard, using rubber bullets, tear gas, and pepper spray – these are a range of police tactics that can exacerbate an already-tense situation.”

Media playback is unsupported in your system Media caption Minneapolis voices: ‘As a black American I am terrified’

It’s a sample that has been seen in different protests world wide too. For instance, in 2019, Hong Kong noticed seven months of anti-government protests, that started as principally peaceable and ended up more and more violent.

Experts spotlight a sequence of police techniques that had been seen as heavy-handed – together with the firing of enormous quantities of tear fuel at younger protesters – as strikes that galvanised protesters and made them extra confrontational.

Prof Stott argues that police forces which have invested in de-escalation coaching usually tend to keep away from violence at protests. He factors to protests that had been in a position to keep peaceable within the US over the weekend – reminiscent of in Camden, New Jersey, the place officers joined the residents in a march towards racism.

It additionally depends upon what’s at stake

Moral psychology may also help clarify why some protests turn violent, says Marloon Moojiman, an assistant professor in organisational behaviour at Rice University.

An individual’s sense of morality is central to how they see themselves, so “when we see something as immoral, it creates strong feelings, because we feel our understanding of morality has to be protected”.

“This can override other concerns people have about keeping peace”, as a result of “if you think the system is broken, you’re going to want to really do something drastic to show that that’s not acceptable.”

This can apply to a variety of beliefs – for instance, in an excessive case, somebody who thinks abortion is an ethical outrage could also be extra more likely to say it is OK to bomb an abortion clinic, he says.

Research means that social media echo chambers might additionally make individuals extra inclined to endorsing violence, in the event that they imagine that their friends have the identical ethical views as them, he provides.

Looting and vandalism will be extra focused than you assume

In the US, a whole bunch of companies have been broken, and there was widespread looting in LA and Minneapolis over the weekend.

However, Prof Stott warns that whereas it is simple to imagine that riots and crowds are “irrational and chaotic, none of that is true – it’s highly structured and meaningful for the people taking part”.

“To some extent, looting is an expression of power – black citizens may have felt disempowered in relation to the police – but in the context of a riot, the rioters momentarily become more powerful than the police.”

Studies of earlier riots present that locations that get looted are sometimes associated to huge companies, and that looting “often relates to the sense of inequality related to living in capitalistic economies”, he says.

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



An Apple Store in Los Angeles was amongst these looted





Prof Hunt has studied the 1992 Los Angeles riots, which had been sparked after 4 white law enforcement officials had been acquitted over the videotaped beating of black motorist Rodney King.

He says there’s “a long history of targeting, or selectivity”, in vandalism and looting. “In the LA uprisings, you’d often see ‘minority owned’ spray painted on minority businesses, so that people would bypass those.”

However, each Prof Stott and Prof Hunt warning that looting is sophisticated – particularly as plenty of individuals with totally different motivations participate, together with individuals in poverty, or organised criminals.

The concept that violent protests are focused and significant occasions to these collaborating may also clarify why looting happens in some protests, however not others.

Media playback is unsupported in your system Media caption How Hong Kong obtained trapped in a cycle of violence

In Hong Kong for instance, protesters smashed store home windows, threw petrol bombs at police, and defaced the nationwide emblem – however there was no looting.

Lawrence Ho, a specialist in policing and public order administration on the Education University of Hong Kong, believes it is because these protests had been triggered by political developments and anger on the police, relatively than discrimination and social inequality.

“Vandalism was targeted at stores seen to have a strong connection to mainland China,” says Dr Ho. “It was a deliberate attempt to convey a message.”

How can violence be prevented?

Public order specialists say that for the police, being seen as legit and in a position to have interaction protesters in dialogue is vital.

“Good policing tries to avoid an ‘us’ and ‘them’ mentality, and also tries to avoid the sense that police can act in ways that people see as illegitimate,” says Prof Stott.

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



Police vehicles, together with in New York, had been set on hearth





Dr Ho additionally believes that negotiation is one of the best ways – however factors out that “one of the hardest things today is that a lot of protests are leaderless. If you can’t find the leader, you can’t negotiate with them.”

More usually, he provides, politicians could make issues higher – or worse – primarily based on their strategy to dialogue, and whether or not they use emergency laws.

Ultimately, nevertheless, riots could be a symptom of deep-seated tensions and sophisticated points that do not have a straightforward answer.

Prof Hunt says this week’s US riots are probably the most severe ones since 1968 – after Martin Luther King was assassinated.

“You can’t think about police brutality, and the profiling of certain communities, without thinking about the inequalities that exist in society and fuel those concerns,” he says.

“The George Floyd case was not the cause – it’s more like the straw that broke the camel’s back. You could argue even the police killings are symptoms – the underlying cause is white supremacy, racism, and things the US has not fundamentally dealt with.”