George Floyd death: Washington DC hit by violent protests

Washington DC has seen a few of the worst violence in a single day, as protests continued within the US capital and cities across the nation over the dying of an unarmed black man by the hands of police within the state on Minnesota.

George Floyd, 46, died in police custody shortly after a white officer was seen kneeling on his neck to pin him down.

On Sunday, giant crowds of protesters as soon as once more rallied exterior the White House to voice their anger over the killing





This time time demonstrators lit fires, establishing burning barricades





Some had been seen throwing stones and different objects at riot law enforcement officials deployed within the metropolis





Cars had been torched and properties looted and vandalised





American flags had been tossed within the bonfires





A hearth was set within the basement of St John’s Episcopal Church – a historic constructing shut the White House. Every sitting US president has attended the church no less than as soon as because it was in-built 1816.





Police used flash grenades to disperse crowds





A variety of arrests had been later made by police





Riot police managed to maintain protesters at bay, defending the White House. However, media experiences say that on Friday President Donald Trump needed to spend practically an hour in an underground bunker used solely in emergencies





