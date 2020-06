Protests have taken a violent flip in Washington DC as demonstrators continue to march in opposition to the demise of African-American George Floyd.

Riot police clashed with crowds gathered close to the White House, firing tear fuel and different projectiles.

Vehicles had been set on hearth by some demonstrators on Sunday evening, the sixth evening of protests which have unfold throughout a number of cities in the US.

Read extra: Violence erupts throughout US on sixth day of protests