George Floyd death: US protests timeline

George Floyd dies after being arrested by police exterior a store in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Footage exhibits a white officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for a number of minutes whereas he’s pinned to the ground. Mr Floyd is heard repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe”. He is pronounced useless later in hospital.

Four officers concerned within the arrest of George Floyd are fired. Protests start because the video of the arrest is shared extensively on social media. Hundreds of demonstrators take to the streets of Minneapolis and vandalise police automobiles and the police station with graffiti.

Protests unfold to different cities together with Memphis and Los Angeles. In some locations, like Portland, Oregon, protesters lie within the highway, chanting “I can’t breathe”. Demonstrators once more collect across the police station in Minneapolis the place the officers concerned in George Floyd’s arrest have been primarily based and set hearth to it. The constructing is evacuated and police retreat.

President Trump blames the violence on an absence of management in Minneapolis and threatens to ship within the National Guard in a tweet. He follows it up in a second tweet with a warning “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”. The second tweet is hidden by Twitter for “glorifying violence”.

Derek Chauvin charged with homicide

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, is charged with homicide and manslaughter.



Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, is charged with homicide and manslaughter. The expenses carry a mixed most 35-year sentence.

Violence spreads throughout the US on the sixth evening of protests. A complete of not less than 5 individuals are reported killed in protests from Indianapolis to Chicago. More than 75 cities have seen protests. At least 4,400 folks have been arrested. Curfews are imposed throughout the US to attempt to stem the unrest.

President Trump threatens to ship within the army to quell rising civil unrest. He says if cities and states fail to manage the protests and “defend their residents” he’ll deploy the military and “quickly solve the problem for them”. Mr Trump poses in entrance of a broken church shortly after police used tear gasoline to disperse peaceable protesters close by.