George Floyd death: US cities order curfews amid widespread clashes

Curfews have been ordered in cities throughout the US in an try and stem the violent clashes between protesters and police over the demise of George Floyd.

Widespread demonstrations have taken place, with riot police utilizing tear gasoline and rubber bullets after their automobiles had been set alight in a number of cities.

President Donald Trump blamed looters and anarchists for the violence.

Mr Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, was killed whereas in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.

Former policeman Derek Chauvin, 44 and white, has been charged along with his homicide and is because of seem in court docket on Monday.

In footage that went viral on-line, Mr Chauvin will be seen kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for a number of minutes. Mr Floyd repeatedly says that he’s unable to breathe.

Three different officers current on the time have additionally since been sacked.

What’s the most recent on the protests?

Large demonstrations have taken place in not less than 30 cities throughout the US.

In Chicago, protesters threw stones at riot officers, who responded by launching tear gasoline canisters. Several individuals had been arrested on Saturday.

Police in Los Angeles fired rubber bullets as they tried to disperse protesters who threw bottles and set fireplace to their squad automobiles. Images later confirmed individuals standing on police automobiles that had been broken.

Image copyright

EPA Image caption



Protesters stand atop a burned out police automobile in Los Angeles, California





For the second day working, a big crowd converged on the White House in Washington, DC.

In Atlanta, Georgia, the place buildings had been vandalised on Friday, a state of emergency was declared for some areas to guard individuals and property.

Thousands of individuals additionally marched by way of the streets of Minneapolis, New York, Miami, Atlanta and Philadelphia.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



A firework explodes close to a police line throughout a protest in Atlanta, Georgia





Overnight curfews have been now been declared in Minneapolis, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Portland and Louisville – amongst different cities.

However, protesters in a number of cities proceed to defy the curfews and widespread looting has been happening.

In Minnesota, lots of of troops from the National Guard – a reserve navy power that may be referred to as on by the US president or state governors to intervene in home emergencies – had been introduced in late on Friday.

What has Trump mentioned?

On Saturday night, Mr Trump mentioned that Mr Floyd’s demise had “filled Americans with horror, anger and grief”.

“I stand before you as a friend and ally to every American seeking peace,” he mentioned in a televised handle from Cape Canaveral in Florida, following the launch into orbit of two Nasa astronauts by billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX firm.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Minnesota residents organize food and drinks donations for these taking part in peaceable protests





The president denounced the actions of “looters and anarchists”, accusing them of dishonouring the reminiscence of Mr Floyd. What was wanted, he mentioned, was “healing not hatred, justice not chaos”.

“I will not allow angry mobs to dominate – won’t happen,” he added.

Mr Trump has blamed the mayor of Minneapolis – a Democrat – for failing to regulate the protests, that are the worst since he took workplace.

He mentioned that if the violence was not introduced underneath management, the deployment of the National Guard would do the job.

The president’s Democratic Party rival, Joe Biden, has accused him of giving oxygen to bigotry and mentioned these chargeable for Mr Floyd’s demise should be held accountable.

What occurred to George Floyd?

On Monday evening, police obtained a cellphone name from a neighbourhood grocery retailer alleging that George Floyd had paid with a counterfeit $20 be aware.

Officers responded and had been trying to place him in a police automobile when he dropped to the bottom, telling them he was claustrophobic.

According to police, he bodily resisted officers and was handcuffed. Video of the incident doesn’t present how the confrontation began.

With Mr Chauvin’s knee on his neck, Mr Floyd will be heard saying “please, I can’t breathe” and “don’t kill me”.

According to a preliminary post-mortem by the county health worker, the police officer had his knee on Mr Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds – nearly three minutes of which was after Mr Floyd grew to become non-responsive.

Nearly two minutes earlier than Mr Chauvin eliminated his knee the opposite officers checked Mr Floyd’s proper wrist for a pulse and had been unable to search out one. He was taken to hospital and pronounced useless round an hour later.

The preliminary post-mortem, included within the prison criticism towards Mr Chauvin, didn’t discover proof of “traumatic asphyxia or strangulation”.

The health worker famous Mr Floyd had underlying coronary heart circumstances and the mix of those, “potential intoxicants in his system” and being restrained by the officers “likely contributed to his death”.

Mr Chauvin was charged on Friday with third-degree homicide and second-degree manslaughter over his position in Mr Floyd’s demise.

Mr Floyd’s household and their lawyer, Benjamin Crump, mentioned that this was “welcome but overdue”.

The household mentioned they wished a extra severe, first-degree homicide cost in addition to the arrest of the three different officers concerned.

Hennepin County Prosecutor Mike Freeman mentioned he “anticipates charges” for the opposite officers however wouldn’t supply extra particulars.