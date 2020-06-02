George Floyd death: Trump’s church visit shocks religious leaders

Image copyright

President Donald Trump has sparked controversy with his picture shoot





Last night time he held a Bible in entrance of St John’s Episcopal Church, simply throughout the highway from the White House. Today, he’ll visit the Shrine to St John Paul II, additionally in Washington DC.

But US President Donald Trump’s signalling of religious affiliation has not been welcomed by a spread of clerics because the nation struggles to handle the dual challenges of a pandemic and widespread political protest.

The Episcopal Bishop of Washington, the Right Reverend Mariann Budde, mentioned: “The president just used a Bible, the most sacred text of the Judeo-Christian tradition, and one of the churches of my diocese, without permission, as a backdrop for a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus.”

James Martin, a Jesuit priest and advisor to the Vatican’s communications division, tweeted: “Let me be clear. This is revolting. The Bible is not a prop. A church is not a photo op. Religion is not a political tool. God is not your plaything.”

Rabbi Jack Moline, President of the Interfaith Alliance, mentioned: “Seeing President Trump standing in front of St John’s Episcopal Church while holding a Bible in response to calls for racial justice – right after using military force to clear peaceful protesters – is one of the most flagrant misuses of religion that I have ever seen.”

President Trump doesn’t belong to a selected congregation, solely often attends a service and has mentioned many occasions that he doesn’t wish to ask God for forgiveness.

But whereas he could not take into account church important to his private life, it could but maintain the keys to his political future.

In 2016, Mr Trump gained 81% of white evangelical votes and exit polls discovered that white Catholics supported him over Hillary Clinton by 60% to 37%.

Mr Trump’s standing, because the champion of evangelical and conservative voters, can appear peculiar given his use of divisive rhetoric, his three marriages, accusations of sexual assault by dozens of ladies, the hush-money paid to a pornographic movie actress, and the file of false statements made throughout his presidency – greater than 18,000 in accordance with the Poynter Institute’s Politifact web site.

But he has sealed a strong bond with religious voters by embracing their political priorities and appointing two Supreme Court justices – Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch – and federal judges with their assist.

This could clarify why – although an irregular congregant himself – the president has repeatedly demanded the reopening of church buildings, saying, on 22 May, “If they don’t do it, I will override the governors.”

Religious conservatives seem like essentially the most stable core of Mr Trump’s voter base, regardless of political unrest and the huge variety of deaths from Covid-19.

According to the newest Pew Research Poll, 77% of white evangelical Protestants say he is doing a superb job in dealing with the pandemic – down simply Four share factors from three weeks in the past.

But whereas one voting bloc stays trustworthy, the nation at giant is deeply divided. According to evaluation by the web site FiveThirtyEight, which collates all polling information, 43% of Americans agree with the president’s dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic, whereas 53.4% disapprove.

Several religious leaders are hoping that Trump’s visit to the shrine could encourage him to mirror on the phrases of then Pope John Paul II, delivered to the United Nations in 1995.

“The answer to the fear which darkens human existence at the end of the 20th Century,” he mentioned, “is the common effort to build the civilization of love.”

