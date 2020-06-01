George Floyd death: Tanker driven into US protesters in Minneapolis

A tanker has been driven into protesters on a Minneapolis bridge, which had been closed to site visitors, on Sunday afternoon.

The driver was pulled from the truck and crushed by protesters on the I-35W, earlier than being taken away and arrested by police.

There are not any reviews of anybody being hit by the tanker.

Demonstrations have been happening throughout the US following the demise in police custody of African-American George Floyd.

