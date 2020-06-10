George Floyd death: ‘Stop the pain’, brother tells US Congress

Media playback is unsupported in your gadget Media caption George Floyd’s brother: ‘Is that what a black man’s life is price? $20?’

The brother of the African American man whose demise in police custody has sparked world protests, has urged the US Congress to cross reforms on police brutality and “stop the pain”.

Philonise Floyd instructed a House listening to that his brother George couldn’t change into “another name on a list”.

“Be the leaders that this country, this world, needs,” Mr Floyd stated.

George Floyd died in Minneapolis in May as a white police officer held a knee on his neck for practically 9 minutes.

The ultimate moments filmed on telephones.

Four cops concerned have been sacked and charged over his demise.

The US House of Representatives is listening to proposed adjustments to police practices.

It comes amid a nationwide – and in lots of instances worldwide – debate on police practices and accountability, and extra typically on racial inequity.

Lawmakers in the House are listening to testimony from civil rights and regulation enforcement officers.

