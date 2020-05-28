George Floyd death: Minneapolis mayor calls for national guard to control protests

Minneapolis has referred to as for assist from the National Guard following riots over the dying of George Floyd.
Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey confirmed throughout a press convention at present that the National Guard has been requested.
“Yes I have made that phone call to the governor and it has been requested. The governor and the state have been very helpful,” Mr Fry stated.
“We are going to be conducting some strategizing sessions over the coming days. Obviously one of the difficulties we have is facing a $165 to $200 million revenue shortfall and then expenses that are resourced towards Covid-19. The monies that we have available are presently somewhat limited but this sort of calls the question of how much we do need assistance from the federal and state government now.”
More follows…
