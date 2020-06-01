George Floyd death: Michael Jordan ‘truly pained and plain angry’

Michael Jordan is “truly pained and plain angry” after the dying of George Floyd

Basketball legend Michael Jordan says he’s “deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry” after the dying in police custody of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Jordan is considered one of quite a lot of sports activities stars including their voice to worldwide protests towards racism.

“I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration,” he added.