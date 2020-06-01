George Floyd death: Martin Luther King III says police acted as ‘judge, jury and executioner’

The son of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. has mentioned that the police officers concerned within the killing of George Floyd acted as “judge, jury and executioner” – and that even from a place of non-violence, he can perceive why protesters have been looting and burning throughout the US since Mr Floyd’s demise.

Martin Luther King III advised the BBC’s Today programme that what occurred to Mr Floyd was sadly acquainted. “We’ve seen these kind of incidents happen in the African-American community,” he mentioned, “and by the palms of policemen, over and over and over once more.

“When is enough going to be enough? When are law enforcement people going to treat African-Americans in the same way that everyone else is treated?”





Mr Floyd died in Minneapolis final week after a white police officer knelt on his neck for a number of minutes throughout an arrest for a minor incident. His killing has sparked days of protest in cities throughout the US, with 1000’s of individuals outraged at tradition of police racism and brutality taking to the streets, a few of them looting and vandalising companies and property.

In many instances, police have met them with pepper spray, flash-bang grenades and rubber bullets.

Reflecting on the violence, Mr King, the oldest son of Dr King and a civil rights activist himself, recalled his father’s dedication to non-violence – but in addition his circumspection about why individuals may riot within the first place.

“I can by no means condone violence. I’ve to all the time consider there are different methods to resolve battle. My father and his staff all the time advocated for non-violence, though they understood why individuals resort to violence.

“Well, my father used to say violence is the language of the unheard. And so individuals’s voices haven’t been heard, clearly, as a result of these type of issues maintain occurring and maintain occurring … When my father was killed, the nation erupted into this sort of violence, over 100 cities went up in flames.

“That’s not what Martin Luther King Jr. would have wanted to have happened. But he also would have said, ‘Based on the circumstances, I certainly understand what people feel they’re going through.’ When you push someone up into a corner, at some point people will come out and react in ways that some would say are not responsible.”