George Floyd death: Lawyer calls it ‘premeditated murder’

A lawyer for the household of George Floyd, whose dying sparked unrest throughout the US, has accused a police officer of “premeditated murder”.

Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree homicide, however lawyer Benjamin Crump informed CBS information it was a case of first-degree homicide.

“We think that he had intent… almost nine minutes he kept his knee in a man’s neck that was begging and pleading for breath,” he stated.

Several US cities have imposed curfews.

The Floyd case has reignited US anger over police killings of black Americans. It follows the high-profile circumstances of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Eric Garner in New York and others which have pushed the Black Lives Matter motion.

“The fact that officer Chauvin kept his knee on his neck for almost three minutes after he was unconscious. We don’t understand how that was not first degree murder. We don’t understand how all these officers haven’t been arrested,” lawyer Crump stated.

Three different officers current on the time have additionally since been sacked.

For many the outrage over George Floyd’s dying additionally displays years of frustration over socioeconomic inequality and segregation, not least in Minneapolis itself.

In video footage, Mr Chauvin might be seen kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for a number of minutes on Monday. Mr Floyd repeatedly says that he’s unable to breathe.