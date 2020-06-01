George Floyd death: Independent autopsy shows Floyd died from ‘asphyxiation from sustained pressure’

Floyd was primarily “dead on the scene” in Minneapolis on May 25, Crump mentioned.

“The ambulance was his hearse,” the household’s legal professional instructed reporters Monday.

The unbiased autopsy’s findings come after the Hennepin County Medical Examiner discovered “no physical findings” to “support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation,” based on the prison criticism launched by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office within the arrest of former Officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds in complete and two minutes and 53 seconds after Floyd was unresponsive, the criticism says.